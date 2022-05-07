Sindh complains acute water shortage, seeks federal remedial action

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has contacted the federal government over the water crisis in the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali, in a telephonic conversation, has discussed acute water scarcity in Sindh with Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah.

Murad Ali Shah will leave for Sukkur to inspect the water shortage in Indus river.

Syed Khursheed Shah has also reached Sukkur to hold a meeting over the water situation with Sindh’s chief minister at Sukkur Barrage on 6:00 PM today.

The chief minister Sindh and water resources minister will also address a joint press conference.

Sindh is facing shortage of irrigation water as recently local people blocked the National Highway and staged protest sit-in over the water issue in Thatta.

“The canals are dry and water is unavailable for irrigation of crops as well as for drinking,” protesters complained.

Sindh’s information minister Sharjeel Memon had earlier appealed the federal government to provide Sindh’s share of irrigation water. He called the federal authorities to take notice of the shortage of water in Sindh.

The water shortage has affected agriculture crops and fruit orchards. The farmers are anxious how to meet production costs of crops, he said.

Sharjeel Memon urged the government to ensure enforcement of the river water apportionment accord 1991.

Comments