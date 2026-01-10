Sindh consented PTI gathering outside Bagh-e-Jinnah: Nasir Shah

KARACHI: Provincial local government minister Nasir Shah on Saturday said that Bagh-e-Jinnah has been under the federal government, “We have consented for the PTI public meeting outside it”.

Nasir Shah said that the PTI would have to avoid extremism and bad-mouthing. “Any act in a democratic manner will not be prevented by the People’s Party”, Sindh’s minister said.

Minister said that the chief minister as well as the entire Sindh government providing facilities to the visiting Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”.

“We have told the PTI to avoid gatherings at roads, they understand it and reviewed their decision”, he said.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that the PTI has given a call in February. “They should avoid giving these calls, which create difficulties for the party’s supporters,” he said.

“The PTI has a future if it engages in a peaceful politics,” provincial minister said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi arrived in Karachi on Friday for a four-day visit of Sindh as part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) street mobilisation campaign.

Sindh Minister for Labour, Human Resources and Social Protection Saeed Ghani welcomed the KP chief minister at Karachi airport on the directives of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

During the reception, Saeed Ghani presented the visiting dignitary and his accompanying delegation with traditional Sindhi caps and Ajraks.