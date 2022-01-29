Sindh cops administered expired COVID booster shots, confirms inquiry

SUKKUR: An inquiry report has confirmed that 170 policemen at Khairpur police training centre were administered expired doses of COVID booster shots, ARY NEWS reported.

The inquiry launched on the directives of DIG Sukkur concluded that Dr Amar Lal and four other health officials are responsible for administering expired booster shots of COVID vaccine.

After administering COVID booster shots to 170 cops at the training centre in Khairpur on January 24, four policemen encountered health issues. It emerged that the vaccines have an expiry date mentioned December 2021.

The report has directed to launch a departmental action against the concerned health officials.

Soon after the issue came to light, DIG Sukkur took notice and ordered a probe into the administration of expired booster doses. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ghulam Ali Jummani was appointed as the head of the investigation.

DIG Sukkur Qureshi said that the vaccines, however, could be administered after three months of its expiry date, hence, there is no danger to the health of the policemen.

Comments