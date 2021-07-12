Sindh reports over 900 fresh COVID-19 cases, six deaths  

KARACHI: At least six more people died from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours in sindh, bringing the province’s overall death toll from the virus to 5,613, ARY News reported.

In a daily statement on the COVID-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 907 more cases of coronavirus have been reported during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 348,368.

The chief minister said that out of 907 new cases, 652 were detected in Karachi, including 260 from East, 69 Central, 148 South, West 37, Malir 46 and Korangi 92.

However, 174 more patients of COVID-19 were recovered during the past 24 hours taking the number of patients recovered so far to 317,841 in the province.

Earlier on July 10, at least 16 more people had died from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours in Sindh, bringing the province’s overall death toll from the virus to 5,599.

In a daily statement on the COVID-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had said that 1091 more cases of coronavirus had been reported during the same period in the province.

The chief minister had said that out of 1091 new cases, 834 were detected in Karachi, including 249 from East, 195 Central, 152 South, West 43, Malir 82 and Korangi 113.