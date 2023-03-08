Sindh Covid vaccinators deprived of salaries for eight months

KARACHI: The COVID-19 vaccinators in Sindh staged a protest outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) against the non-payment of salaries for eight months, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Covid vaccinators were deprived of salaries for eight months in Sindh. The vaccinators staged a protest outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) and demanded the provincial authorities disburse their salaries.

The protest entered the third day outside the KPC. They also tried to enter Red Zone but police installed barricades to stop them.

The vaccinators said that they will siege the Chief Minister’s House if their salaries are not paid. The health workers also demanded to make their jobs permanent alongside the payment of their salaries.

