Sindh: Crackdown ordered against fake fitness certificates of vehicles

KARACHI: Sindh’s transport department has launched crackdown against vehicles using bogus fitness certificates.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon has directed cancellation of route permits and registration of cases against the vehicles having fake fitness certificates.

Provincial minister has also directed the PTA secretary to submit a detailed report about the action against vehicles within three days.

Sharjeel Memon said that some transporters were availing fake fitness certificates to avoid physical examination of their vehicles. “Fake fitness certificates are the serious violation of laws and a big threat to public safety”.

“The violators will not be allowed to play with public lives and properties. Bogus fitness certificates are not only breach of the law but a heinous crime,” minister said.

He said the government is determined to make the transport system safe, transparent and law abiding. “Action will be taken against all those without discrimination, who will be found to be involved in this illegal act”, he added.