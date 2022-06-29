Sindh CS makes wearing face masks mandatory at secretariat

KARACHI: Amid rising cases of coronavirus, officers and people coming to Sindh Secretariat have been made bound to wear facemasks, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a circular released by the General Administration Department under the direction of Sindh Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, wearing a facemask has been declared mandatory for the officers and the visitors coming to Sindh Secretariat.

Sindh CS has also directed all secretaries of the various departments to ensure compliance of the COVID-related SOPs.

Earlier, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) decided to increase Covid testing in Karachi to curb infections.



Taking to Twitter, NCOC said that it arranged a meeting Sindh Health Department on directions of Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel to formulate a strategy at the provincial level amid slight rise in Covid-19 cases in Karachi.

“It was discussed to increase testing, contact tracing and implementation of Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs), especially mask-wearing at all crowded places, and [during] domestic travel by air, railways or road,” a statement by the National Institute of Health (NIH) said.

