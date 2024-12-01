Sindh Culture Day being celebrated

Sindh Culture Day is being celebrated on Sunday with zeal and zest across the province and elsewhere in the country.

The day is celebrated on the first Sunday of every December.

On this occasion, various cultural, government, and non-government organizations organized seminars, rallies and conferences to highlight the centuries-old culture of Sindh valley.

Donning cultural dresses with Sindhi topi and ajrak, the traditional block printed shawls to spotlight the centuries-old rich culture of Sindh.

A large number of people including political workers, leaders, NGOs, students, laborers, villagers, associations, and workers purchased the traditional Topi and Ajrak to mark the day.

As the demand for Topi and Ajrak was soaring, the shopkeepers also raised the prices.

The Chief Minister’s message extended his greetings to “the heirs of the great Sindhi civilization living all over the world.” He emphasized that nations are recognized by their culture, and Sindh’s identity is rooted in peace, love, and brotherhood. Shah expressed pride in being born on the land of Sufis, highlighting Sindh’s unbreakable tradition of hospitality and its legacy of tolerance.

Murad Ali Shah reflected on his family’s history of service to Sindh, calling it an honor, and vowed to work towards making Sindh a cradle of peace and a modern leader in cultural and developmental excellence.