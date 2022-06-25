Sindh decides mandatory environmental NOC for brick kilns

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has decided to conduct survey of brick kilns operating in the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The provincial government has declared environment NOC mandatory for the brick kilns operating in Sindh.

Provincial Minister for Environment Ismail Rahu has directed environment officials to conduct survey of brick kilns in the province.

Minister has directed the officials of Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) to inspect and trace the brick kilns involved in spreading environmental pollution.

Brick kilns have to take an NOC from the environment department for operating in the province.

Ismail Rahu also directed for shifting of brick kilns, working in urban centres, to outside of cities.

Reports about bonded-labourers camps have frequently surfaced in the local media.

Bonded labour has been outlawed in Pakistan and most other affected countries in line with the UN conventions on human rights.

It is a type of forced labour and according to media reports, more than four million people, including women and children, work in almost 20,000 brick kilns across Pakistan to pay off family loans taken from the business owners.

