Sindh decides to return foreign nationals illegally staying in province

KARACHI: A meeting on law and order chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Thursday decided to return all foreign nationals illegally staying in Sindh, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in meeting said that terrorist outfits intend to worsen the law-and-order situation in the country again.

“We won’t allow terrorists to raise their ugly heads again in our country, province and cities,” CM Shah said while addressing a session on law and order in Sindh.

He directed law enforcement agencies to step up their intelligence-based operation in the province. He also said that a mechanism has been devised to enhance cooperation among the Sindh Police and other intelligence agencies. He also urged for “coordination among all intelligence agencies on daily basis”.

Sindh’s chief minister also directed the police to curb street crimes and urged Sindh Police and Rangers for crackdown against street criminals.

Murad Ali Shah directed the D.G. Rangers to increase patrolling. He also directed for deployment of police and rangers’ personnel in areas which have increased criminal activities.

The meeting decided to return all foreign nationals illegally staying in Sindh.

Chief Minister decided to boost surveillance at the entry and exit points of Karachi. He also ordered to improve the standard of prosecution in street crimes.

“Seven people have been killed during December in robberies in Karachi,” he observed.

He also decided to launch a crackdown against street criminals within next 15 days.

The meeting decided to share the data of operation against terrorists and street criminals with media.

