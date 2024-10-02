Sindh declares Sayad Hashmi Library Malir as heritage site

KARACHI: A meeting of Sindh Culture Department declared of scores of historic sites as Sindh’s culture heritage including the Sayad Hashmi Reference Library in Malir district.

The advisory committee meeting of the culture department, in a session chaired by the Chief Secretary Sindh reviewed the buildings declared as heritage sites.

Chief Secretary said that before declaring a building as dangerous (for demolition), report should be sought from the culture department.

The session given approval of declaring ‘Kute-Ji-Qabar (Dog’s Grave) in Qambar-Shahdadkot district as provincial heritage site for preservation.

The meeting also declared Karachi’s Parsi Institute Compound, Jahangir Kothari Hall, Katrak Swimming Bath, Cantonment Quarters and Malir’s Sayad Hashmi Reference Library as provincial heritage sites.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sayad Hashmi Reference Library, regarded as the national heritage of the Baloch with its thousands of books, was facing threat under the Sindh government plans to build an interchange of Malir Expressway.

Moreover, Old Mukhtiarkar Office in Naushehro Feroz, Old Civil Court in taluka Rohri of Sukkur district and Kandhkot’s Inspection Bangalow (1908) were also declared as heritage sites of the province.