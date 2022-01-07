Delimitation in accordance with new Sindh LG Act notified

KARACHI: The delimitation of constituencies will be made in accordance with new Sindh Local Government (LG) Act, according to the order published in the gazette notification of the provincial LG department.

The provincial local government department notified that Sindh capital Karachi will have 26 towns, 233 union committees including 37 UCs and 5 towns in Korangi District, 26 UCs and 2 towns in South District, 26 UCs and 3 town councils in West District, 30 UCs in Malir District while Gadap, Ibrahim Haideri and Malir came under the category of towns.

In Central District, there will be 45 UCs and 5 towns, 26 UCs and 3 towns in Keamari District, whereas, the constituency of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani was declared Chanesar Town in East District. In East District, there will be 43 UCs and 5 fives.

READ: JI MOVES COURT AGAINST SINDH LG AMENDMENT BILL

10 town committees in Shaheed Benazirabad, 17 in Sanghar, 12 in Nowshero Feroze, 10 in Hyderabad, 9 in Jamshoro, 8 in Matiari, 9 in Dadu, 7 in Tando Muhammad Khan and 4 in Tando Allahyar

Earlier in December last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan had issued a schedule for delimitation of union councils, union committees, and wards, saying that the process would be completed by 24 March 2022 in Sindh province.

According to the ECP schedule, the arrangements for the delimitation would be finalized between 31 December 2021 to 14 January 2022. From 17 January to February 15, the delimitation committee would finalize the initial list.

READ: SINDH GOVERNOR DECIDED NOT TO SIGN SINDH LG AMENDMENT BILL: SOURCES

The limits for union councils and wards would be released on February 16 and any objections on it could be raised between February 17 to March 04.

The objections on the delimitation process would be addressed by March 21 and a final list of the delimitation would be released by March 24.

On December 09, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had postponed the delimitation of the constituencies in Sindh province at the request of the Sindh government.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!