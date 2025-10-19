Sindh demands fed govt to announce wheat support price

KARACHI: The Sindh government has demanded announcement of wheat’s support price from the federal government recommending Rs4200 as per Maund price of the grain.

Sindh’s Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar has said that under the IMF conditions, provinces could not fix the price without instructions from the federal government. “Farmers facing financial pressures owing to delay in fixing support price of wheat,” provincial minister said.

Agriculture minister apprehended that farmers could quit cultivation of wheat in case of they won’t receive an appropriate price of the crop. He said the Sindh government has given Rs 56 billion relief package to growers, while the province will offer Rs 24,700 per acre subside on the urea and DAP fertilizer.

“This relief package will benefit 4,11,000 farmers owning one acre to 25 acres of farmland,” he said.

Muhammad Bux Mahar said that 1,32,601 farmers have been registered for the package, while the registration has been continued.

Moreover, eight billion rupees more have been allocated for the Hari Card Scheme.

He said new Hari Cards have been issued to 52,993 farmers and the Sindh Bank distributing payments.