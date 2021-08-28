Sindh demands to change IRSA chairman

KARACHI: Sindh on Saturday has demanded to change Chairman Indus River System Authority (IRSA), the body responsible for water distribution in the federating units, ARY News reported.

The demand was made by Adviser to chief minister Sindh on Agriculture, Manzoor Wassan over reservations on water distribution.

Wassan said that the incumbent IRSA chairman has utterly failed in providing due water share to Sindh, he should be replaced immediately.

He added that as per IRSA rules, the chairman cannot be older than 65 years, but the age of the current chairman is 74 years, which is against the rules.

Earlier this month, the Sindh government had raised objections over the water distribution formula of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA).

Sindh Irrigation Department in a letter to the IRSA had demanded the authority to stop providing river water to Chashma-Jhelum and Taunsa-Punjnad link canals.

Kotri Barrage is the last barrage in the downstream and unanimous deduction formula of the river water for all barrages is unjust and incomprehensible, Sindh irrigation department wrote.