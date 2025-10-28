Apply for Government Jobs Online; Sindh launches ‘Digital Job Platform’

The Government of Sindh has introduced a digital platform called the Sindh Job Portal (SJP) to ensure transparent and efficient recruitment processes. With this initiative, Sindh has become the first province in Pakistan to offer government job applications online.

The Chief Minister (CM) of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has launched the digital SJP, which was developed in collaboration with the Science and Information Technology Department and Sukkur IBA University. This marks a significant step toward e-governance and digital public service.

At the launching ceremony, CM Shah stated that, in line with Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s slogan, “Benazir Aaie hae – Rozgar laie hae” (Benazir has come, she has brought employment), the provincial government has expanded testing options to make recruitment more transparent, accessible, and technology-driven.

The CM also stated that if a candidate fails, they can retake the test multiple times, adding that the first attempt will be fully funded by the Sindh government.

The Chief Minister noted that around 326,000 candidates have passed the test so far, and from now on, tests will be held every month. “Results will be available immediately after the test,” he added.

Murad Ali Shah clarified that by uploading all documents, including matriculation certificates, CNICs, and domicile to the IBA portal, a comprehensive database of qualified candidates will be generated. “Once a candidate passes the test, they can apply for available government jobs,” he stated.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the portal connects the Sindh government with youth seeking employment. “We have linked both together through this platform,” he said.

Each government department will upload vacancy requirements on the portal, updating rigorously as new positions open. “For example, if the Education Department decides today that it needs 100 junior clerks across Sindh, the Finance Department will immediately review funding availability,” Murad Shah explained.

Murad Ali Shah noted that earlier, jobs were often announced before securing financial approval, causing delays. “Now, the entire process will be online and synchronized. The Finance Department will approve positions, and all job details will be posted,” he said.

The Chief Minister further informed that the job will be available on the portal on the same day the Information Department advertises it. He emphasised that this integrated system will make recruitment faster, fairer, and more transparent for Sindh’s youth.

Primarily developed for Grades 5 to 15, the SJP system now covers all grades, serving as a one-stop solution for job seekers and government departments. The portal is linked to the Screening Test Initiative—a joint effort with Sukkur IBA University for recruitment tests from BPS-5 to BPS-15.

Through automation, the recruitment cycle on the SJP has dropped from 12 months to just one. The platform offers end-to-end digital processing from job advertisement and application to interview scheduling, offer letters, medical and police verifications, and final appointment.

The main features include AI-based job matching, voice-enabled job search in Urdu and English, and multilingual accessibility in Urdu, Sindhi, and English. The portal also prevents duplicate employment. It’s integrated with the Health Department and Sindh Police Special Branch for online verification of medical and character records, with candidates receiving updates via SMS, email, and in-portal notifications.

Applicants can register with their CNIC and mobile number, complete verification through a one-time password, and access their data from the STS portal. Departments can create and approve job listings, shortlist candidates, conduct interviews, and issue appointment letters entirely online.

With the Sindh Job Portal, Sindh is the first province to introduce a fully digital, transparent, and integrated recruitment system, reaffirming its commitment to good governance, efficiency, and transparency in public service.