Sindh to distribute 200,000 solar panels in August: Nasir Shah

KARACHI: Sindh government will distribute Two Lac solar panels in August, in collaboration with the World Bank, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“We are trying to introduce policy cheaper electricity supply in Sindh,” provincial energy minister Nasir Shah has said.

“We are also considering over providing 300 units of free electricity, which requires cooperation from the federal government,” he said.

He stated that the province has allocated funds in its budget for 5,00,000 solar panels. “A solar panel can supply energy to a fan and three bulbs,” he said.

Provincial minister said that the government has also discussed banks for providing more solar panels. “The Sindh government will pay interest on the bank loans for solar panels”, he said.

He said it is the vision of the People’s Party to provide cheaper electricity to people. “We will also launch a programme of solar parks and e-bikes”.

“What will be benefit of solar energy if the tax imposed over it,” he questioned.

Nasir Shah said that the Sindh government working on the projects of inexpensive energy. “People are shifting to solar after increase in the price of the grid electricity”, he added.