Sindh districts to receive pre-monsoon rains from this evening

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast wind-thunderstorm with rainfall in several districts of Sindh from Tuesday evening to Wednesday.

Due to extension of westerly wave and moist southwestern winds, most of Sindh districts likely to receive first pre- monsoon rain spell from Tuesday evening to Wednesday, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre Karachi.

Dust-thunderstorm and rainfall is expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur districts on this evening or night and likely to spread over Jamshoro, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta and Umerkot districts on June 22-23, according to the regional weather report.

Karachi may also get isolated dust-storm or light showers on Wednesday (tomorrow). Sindh’s other coastal districts Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Jamshoro and Matyari are also expected to receive thunder rain tomorrow.

Moreover, Balochistan’s Dera Bugti, Jaffarabad, Naseerabad, Lasbella and Khuzdar districts likely to receive rain from this evening or night and tomorrow.

Comments