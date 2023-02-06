Sindh to donate 100,000 tents to Turkiye quake victims

KARACHI: A session of the Sindh Cabinet on Monday approved donating 100,000 tents for the victims of devastating earthquake in Turkiye, ARY News reported.

A major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkiye and northwest Syria in the wee hours of Monday, killing about 300 people and injuring hundreds as buildings collapsed across the region, triggering searches for survivors in the rubble.

A session of the provincial cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah approved donation of tents for the earthquake victims in Turkey.

“The people of Turkiye had extended generous supporting hand for the flood victims of Sindh,” CM Shah said.

“We could not leave our brethren in Turkiye in these testing times,” he added.

It it to be mentioned here that Turkiye’s state-run disaster and management agency AFAD had established a tent city for flood victims of Sindh near Nooriabad in October last year.

Named after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the tent city was set up in Bholari, where more than 200 tents were erected for the flood-affected people.

The country had also sent several cargo flights with hundreds of tonnes of relief goods, apart of trains loaded with aid items to Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial government has in a good deed announced generous aid for a brotherly country. But the local media have reported scores of news about shelter-less flood victims of Sindh passing their time on roadsides without any shelter in severe winter nights.

