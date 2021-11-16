Sindh eases Covid restrictions after decline in cases

KARACHI: Sindh government has announced to ease out Covid-19 restrictions after declining rate of cases in the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sindh Home Department has issued fresh notification on corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the province.

The home department has allowed 1000 participants for wedding and other gatherings in the province.

Provincial government has also granted permission for trains to run with 80 percent capacity of passengers.

The home department has also allowed the dining time in hotels and restaurants till 12 in midnight.

Moreover, the businesses have been allowed to remain open till 10:00pm for seven days in week.

The province has eased out restrictions after sliding rate of Covid infections in Sindh as well as in Pakistan. The province has reported 51 Covid-19 cases and one death in last 24 hours.

Pakistan has reported below 300 coronavirus cases for the fourth day in a row, with 216 infections in 24 hours.

The positivity rate in the country has also remained below one per cent at 0.64 percent.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!