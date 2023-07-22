Sindh, eastern parts of country to receive more rainfall

KARACHI: Met Office on Saturday predicted more monsoon rainfall in Sindh and eastern parts of the country, ARY News reported.

Monsoon currents of good intensity continue to penetrate eastern parts of Sindh and under the influence of the weather system, dust-thunderstorm/rain with few heavy falls likely in TharParker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sanghar districts on July 25-26, according to the weather report.

While, Karachi division, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroz and Shaheed Benazirabad districts of Sindh will receive isolated heavy falls on July 25 and 26 with occasional gaps.

Heavy falls may create water logging or localized urban flooding in low lying areas of Karachi, Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Kambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sanghar districts on 23-24 July.

Wind/dust-storm may cause damage to lose structures such as electric poles, solar panels and trees etc, the Met Office cautioned.