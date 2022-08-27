Sindh: ECP re-verifies presence of over 20,000 Centenarian voters

KARACHI: The election commission has completed its re-verification process for the registered voters of over 100 years of age, quoting sources ARY News reported on Saturday.

In Sindh, over 8,633 centenarian voters belong to Karachi, including 4,301 females and 4332 males. Total 2,229 centenarian voters were found to be died during re-verification by the Election Commission of Pakistan, while 6,404 of them are alive, sources said.

“In the province over 20,000 voters of 100 to 142 years were registered with the election commission,” according to sources.

“The age of a woman voter in Mirpur Khas was mistakenly registered 142 with year of birth 1880,” sources said. “Her actual year of birth was 1980, which was by mistake registered 1880,” sources said.

“After verification the vote entry being corrected,” according to sources.

After finding over 20,000 voters registered in the ECP voters’ list found to be aged between 100 and 142 years, the top election supervisory body had decided to carry out a door-to-door re-verification of voters aged 100 and above.

In order to remove suspicions about the veracity of the data, the Election Commission of Pakistan had ordered its field teams to verify the voters so that the final election lists expected to be published this month can be made transparent and error-free.

According to the data, out of a total of 20,350 voters found to be aged above 100, 11,760 are female while 8,590 are male.

