Sindh’s curriculum best in Pakistan: education minister

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has dismissed the remarks made by Awaam Pakistan Party (APP) Secretary General Miftah Ismail and labeled the Planning Commission of Pakistan’s District Education Program Index report as ‘contrary to facts’.

In a statement issued here, the provincial education minister said that the report, cited by Miftah Ismail, was prepared ‘without understanding ground realities.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah’s remarks came in a response to Miftah ismail’s presser who accused the Pakistan People’s Party’s Sindh government of pushing the province back in education and other sectors.

“Sindh had a literacy ratio of 58 per cent in year 2008, which has dropped to 57.5percent in year 2025. During this period 4,000 billion were spend over education in Sindh. In Sindh three-fold children drop out of schools in comparison to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Miftah said while pointing out the report.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah, in response, criticised the institutions in Islamabad, stating, “They play the role of mere ‘desk analysts’ without understanding ground realities.”

He said that the data in the referenced report dates back to 2022-23, a period marked by severe floods in Sindh that displaced people until early 2023, thus skewing the reported facts.

“Deliberate attempts are being made to portray Sindh negatively without verifying the truth,” the minister added. Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that the as per the same report, school enrollment has increased in Sindh.

“The same report shows 3.2 percent enrollment increase in primary, 7.6 percent in middle, 5 percent in high, and 8.8percent in higher secondary—yet also shows a decline in literacy rates, which is a clear contradiction.”

While criticising the ‘lack of consultation’ with provincial departments before such surveys, the minister said that education is a provincial matter.

‘Sindh’s curriculum better than other provinces’

Syed Sardar Ali Shah also highlighted what he called achievements of the Sindh’s education departments. He said that as per UNESCO analysis, Sindh’s curriculum is superior to other provinces.

The minister added that 90,000 teachers were recruited ‘on merit’ which he said improved standards and enrollment.

He also questioned Miftah Ismail’s ‘silence’ on shortage of around 100,000 teachers in Punjab and conditions of schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“As a former finance minister, Miftah Ismail should know that 92percent of the education budget goes to salaries,” Syed Sardar Ali Shah added.