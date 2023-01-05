Sindh education department bars DEOs from receiving gifts

KARACHI: The Sindh Education department on Thursday has barred the District Education Officers (DEOs) from receiving gifts, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by Directors Schools Farnaz Riaz, the DEOs of Karachi have been barred from receiving gifts from the people. “Ajrak, topi, cake, and other edible items should not be entertained by the DEOs.”

The notification further said that strict action would be taken against those found violating the orders.

Read more: Sindh education department sacks 19 ghost teachers

Earlier, the Sindh education department sacked nineteen ghost teachers, hailing from the Shikarpur district.

According to the director of primary education Larkana division, 19 primary teachers were sacked from their services at the direction of the provincial education minister, Syed Sardar Shah.

The director of primary education said the inquiry was underway for the detection of more ghost teachers in the Larkana division.

Comments