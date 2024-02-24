Educational institutes to remain closed on Monday

KARACHI: The Sindh government has officially declared a holiday in all educational institutions across the province in observance of Shab-e-Barat, which falls on the 15th night of the ongoing Islamic month, Shaban.

According to a notification, the educational institutions across the province under the administrative control of Sindh schools and college departments will remain closed on Monday (February 26).

The decision encompasses both private and public schools and colleges, ensuring a uniform observance of the occasion.

The notification stated that the holiday had been announced in pursuance of the decisions taken by Sindh’s sub-committee of the steering committee on education.

Shab-e-Barat (the night of forgiveness) is the holiest night between the 14th (March 7) and 15th of Shaban, which Muslims observe to seek forgiveness from Allah.

Special religious gatherings will be held throughout the country and people will also visit graveyards to say prayers at the graves of their loved ones.

Muslims worldwide observe the night of the 15th Shaban with religious spirit as they offer nawafil in mosques, making special prayers.