Sindh Excise dept extends Ajrak number plates deadline to Dec 31

KARACHI: The Sindh Department of Excise and Taxation on Friday extended the deadline for changing vehicle number plates by two months, as the earlier date was set to expire today, ARY News reported.

The Department of Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics has issued a notification regarding the extension.

As per the notification, citizens can now change their vehicle number plates to the modern, security-featured plates until December 31.

The department had earlier fixed October 31 as the last date.

Karachi residents were recently protesting against the Ajrak-design number plates, prior to protesting against the latest e-ticketing challans.

The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department had previously extended the deadline on August 4.

The decision was taken on the directives of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a meeting with Sindh Excise and Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

During the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was briefed on the ongoing campaign for security-featured number plates, aimed at enhancing security measures across the province.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the introduction of these advanced number plates will significantly improve the security situation.

Bilawal Bhutto directed the extension of the deadline for security-featured number plates to ensure public convenience. The minister also briefed Bilawal on the performance and attendance of PPP members in the Sindh Assembly.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said the Sindh Narcotics Department had seized drugs worth a record Rs 7 billion in the fight against narcotics in the province.

It is to be noted here that the Sindh government’s decision to impose new number plates for all licensed vehicles has caused hardships for the citizens.

Intended to control theft of vehicles and improve tax collection, the initiative has instead caused lengthy waits, delayed issuance, and strict traffic enforcement.