Sindh extends closure of universities amid fears of Covid spike

KARACHI: Sindh’s universities will remain closed for one more week, quoting the provincial minister, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The decision has been taken in view of the fears of spike in coronavirus cases in the province.

“All universities and education boards will reopen on August 30”, Universities and Boards provincial minister Ismail Rahoo stated.

Earlier, the government had announced closure of schools in Sindh for one more week.

Students, teachers, and other staff members have been advised to get vaccinated against Covid-19 before 30 August.

The universities have also been directed to ensure enforcement of coronavirus SOPs during exams.

The Sindh health department had Friday sounded the alarm of Covid case re-emergence.

Covid cases seem to have spiked in the recent days owing to violation of SOPs as people have not adhered to the face masks and social distancing, the health department said.

There is a looming threat of further spike in cases as recent days have seen flagrant violations of SOPs set to curb Covid spread, the department said.

The provincial government had earlier announced to reopen the schools and universities on August 23.