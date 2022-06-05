Sindh: Fake retired employees being paid pensions

KARACHI: It has been revealed that fake retired employees of the Sindh government were being paid monthly pension, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the Sindh Finance Department has constituted a scrutiny committee to investigate the matter. The high-level committee will be headed by Accountant General Sindh.

In a notification issued in this regard, the Sindh Finance Department said that strong action will be taken against illegal pensioners. “The records of all pensioners are being made online, which will help in preventing fake payments,” it added.

Last year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) traced nine fake bank accounts used for embezzlement of pension funds by officials the Sindh finance department, ARY News reported citing sources.

Besides detecting the new fake bank accounts, the anti-corruption watchdog also traced the system for embezzlement of government funds worth billions through ‘fake pension (commutation) bills’.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Rs140 million had been deposited in the nine bank accounts from 2012 to 2017. The money was then transferred to the accounts of Naveed Bajari, the former additional district account officer of District Accounts Office – Hyderabad, and his family.

Comments