Sindh, federal govt engage in row over transfer of Police officers

KARACHI: The government of Sindh and the federal government have been engaged in another row over transfer of Police and PAS officers from Sindh.

The Sindh government has objected over transfer of the officers from the province by the federal government. The provincial government has restrained the officers to relinquish their charge of office.

The province has also restrained the officers coming from Punjab and other provinces to take charges of their offices, sources said.

Those sent from the federal government were also not allowed to take charge in the province, according to sources.

Several DIGs have relinquished their charges in Sindh on the federal orders and eight seats of DIGs have been vacant in the province.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah warned the Establishment Division to stay away from the political field.

“If the federal government and the establishment division want to fight, they fight with Sindh cabinet, but not torment the officers,” Chief Minister said.

“Political people from here write to them ‘this or that’ officer was not wanted to them,” the chief minister said.

“The province already facing shortage of Grade-20 officers,” Shah further said.

“The federation is required to consult with the province over transfer of a Grade-20 officer as per the rules but no consultation made on these transfers,” he said.

The Sindh cabinet has approved a decision to restrain the officers to relinquish their charge of office, the chief minister said.

