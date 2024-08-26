Sindh fishermen advised to stay away from sea for 5 days

KARACHI: Sindh Fisheries department on Monday advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for five days, ARY News reported.

“The government has taken decision after the Met Office issued the monsoon rain alert,” provincial adviser Najmi Alam has said.

“Sindh to be lashed by heavy to very heavy rainfall from August 26 to August 30,” he said.

“The fishermen must observe caution to avoid losses”, Sindh adviser said.

Depression

The PMD in a monsoon alert has said that the depression located over east Rajasthan in India has moved west-southwestwards and intensified into a deep depression.

“It is likely to move further west-southwestward and reach Kutch, Tharparkar and the adjoining Arabian Sea by the morning of August 29. Due to this weather system strong monsoon currents are penetrating southeast Sindh,” the Met Office said in a statement.

Owing to the weather system, wind-thunderstorms and rain with scattered heavy to isolated very heavy falls might occur in Karachi Division from August 27 to 31 with occasional gaps.

Furthermore, showers are also expected in Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Tando Allah Yar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Naushahro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad districts till August 31.

Ghotki, Sukkur Khairpur, Kashmore, Jacobabad and Shikarpur districts also likely to receive downpour from today till August 30.