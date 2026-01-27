Sindh govt fixes new flour prices

KARACHI: The Sindh government has fixed new flour prices with immediate effect, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, the retail price of flour has been set at Rs107 per kilogram, while a 10-kilogram bag will be sold for Rs1,070. The ex-mill price of flour has been fixed at Rs104 per kilogram, and Rs1,040 for a 10-kilogram bag.

Meanwhile, wheat prices have surged sharply over the past ten days in Punjab and Islamabad, rising from Rs3,700 to Rs4,400 per maund, ARY News reported on Friday, citing market sources.

In several areas of Lahore, 10kg and 20kg flour bags have become scarce, traders said. The price of a 15kg flour bag in the city has increased from Rs1,500 to Rs1,750.

Wheat prices in Lahore have now reached up to Rs4,450 per maund. In Gujranwala and Gujrat, wheat is being sold at up to Rs4,500 per maund, while prices in Rawalpindi have climbed as high as Rs4,800 per maund.

In Multan, wheat prices have reached Rs4,450 per maund, while rates in Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan have risen to Rs4,400 per maund. Wheat prices in Islamabad have also increased to Rs4,400 per maund.

Commenting on the situation, Asim Raza, Central Chairman of the Flour Mills Association, said the price surge is being driven by a growing shortage of wheat.