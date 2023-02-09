Sindh fixes wheat price at Rs 100 per KG

KARACHI: The Sindh government will procure wheat from farmers at 100 rupees per kilogram as the price of 100 KG bag has been fixed 10,000 rupees, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Provincial food department has notified the price after approval granted by the cabinet.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah earlier presiding over a session of the Sindh Cabinet, briefed ministers about climate resilient agriculture and the water management project.

Provincial minister Manzoor Wassan said that the project has been aimed at introducing changes in agriculture keeping in view the climate change. “This, 3.4 billion project will be implemented in coordination with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)”.

“The crop cultivation methods will be changed in view of the climate change,” CM Murad Ali Shah said. “The objective will be to enhance per acre yield of crops and water conservation,” the chief minister further said.

The cabinet approved 116 million rupees for the project.

The cabinet approved the name of Imtiaz Ali Shah for appointment as managing director of the Sindh Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency.

The cabinet meeting also congratulated chief minister Shah for holding a successful donors conference.

