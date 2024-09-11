Sindh floods: 230,000 children out of school, UNICEF

KARACHI: In the wake of flash floods and other severe weather conditions, 230,000 children in Sindh, the southern province of Pakistan, have been forced out of school.

As monsoon rains and floods devastate the southern region of Pakistan, over 1,300 schools have been damaged, with 228 destroyed, according to the latest data from the Sindh Education Department (SED).

The Floodwaters have also left more than 450 schools non-operational, directly impacting children’s education. Abdullah Fadil, the head of UNICEF Pakistan said from heatwaves to floods, the devastating effects of climate change continue to disrupt children’s education.

Pakistan is already facing an educational emergency with 26.2 million children out of school. The country has one of the highest out-of-school children.

“We hope the floodwaters will recede quickly so children can return to their classrooms, but we fear that prolonged school closures will make it harder for them to come back,” Abdullah Fadil, the head of UNICEF Pakistan said.

Since July 1, 2024, the monsoon rains have claimed 76 lives in the province, half of whom were children. Floods have submerged entire communities in 10 disaster-stricken districts, leaving 140,000 children and their families homeless.

UNICEF teams are rapidly assessing the needs of affected families, working alongside the government and local partners to restore access to educational facilities and ensure swift recovery through immediate and long-term interventions.

Sindh was the worst-affected province during the catastrophic 2022 floods, which wiped out essential infrastructure, including health and education facilities. Families, still grappling with the aftermath of that disaster, are once again at the mercy of extreme weather, with children bearing the brunt of the crisis.

Fadil said the monsoons have once again torn lives apart across Pakistan. Children have lost their homes, schools, and lives. We urgently need investment in climate-resilient educational facilities and services. In a country highly vulnerable to climate change, we must innovate and create adaptive, sustainable solutions for children through partnerships that build resilience against future climate shocks.