Sindh Food Authority orders food businesses to get licenses asap

KARACHI: Sindh Food Authority (SFA) has advised all food-related businesses including restaurants, Dairy shops, and cold storage to get their business licences, ARY News reported.

According to details, Sindh Food Authority(SFA) has announced to take action against business owners who fail to get their business licenses. The food authority is determined to enforce food quality standards across the province, the statement by the authority read.

All restaurants, dairy shops, manufacturers, ice factories, marriage halls, cold storages and hotels have been advised to get their business licenses as soon as possible.

The SFA has devised the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for multiple kinds of foo-related businesses including, hotels, restaurants, dairy shops etc. The SOPs can be seen on their website.

Click here to see the SOPs.

