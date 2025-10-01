Sindh Food Authority seals limca shop over hygiene violations

The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) teams carried out raids in Hyderabad city and inspected various food outlets, sealing an ice cream and limca shop over serious violations of hygiene laws and imposing a fine of Rs. 0.1 million.

Deputy Director Operations SFA Hyderabad Dr. Asad Jahangir stated that in response to increasing public complaints, surprise inspections were being conducted at restaurants, bakeries, sweet shops, hotels, ice cream parlors, limca stalls and other eateries to ensure the provision of quality food items to citizens.

He informed that at a shop located in Latifabad Unit No. 7, expired ice cream and flavors were found in the freezer, while the ice used in limka preparation was being manufactured through hazardous methods. Consequently, the shop was sealed, and a fine of Rs0 0.1 million was imposed on its owner.

The SFA also inspected kitchens of numerous restaurants operating in the food court of a well-known mall on Autobahn Road and imposed heavy fines for violating hygiene regulations.

The SFA also conducted a raid on a renowned Karachi Five-Star Hotel chain near PID, on March 2025, uncovering alarming food safety violations and unhygienic practices.

During the inspection, authorities seized 25 kilograms of expired meat, outdated buttercream, and other substandard food items.

The kitchen and washing areas were found to violate hygiene standards, raising serious concerns about public health.

The inspection revealed that the Karachi Five-Star Hotel chain had failed to adhere to basic food safety protocols, with unhygienic practices prevailing in critical areas such as the kitchen and washing zones.

These findings prompted the Sindh Food Authority to file a case in the South Civil Judge’s court, emphasizing the need for accountability and stricter enforcement of food safety regulations.

This raid on the Karachi Five-Star Hotel highlights the importance of maintaining high standards and discouraging unhygienic practices in the hospitality industry to ensure the safety and well-being of customers.

The Sindh Food Authority’s actions serve as a reminder that food safety violations will not be tolerated, and legal measures will be taken against establishments that compromise public health.

The Karachi Five-Star Hotel chain’s management has yet to state the raid and subsequent legal proceedings.

As the case unfolds, it is expected to shed light on the extent of the violations and the measures needed to prevent such incidents in the future.