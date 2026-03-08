Sindh Food Authority seizes 2,200kg of hazardous meat in Sukkur 

SUKKUR: The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) has seized 2,200 kilograms of unsafe and contaminated meat during a major operation in Sukkur.

According to a spokesperson for the authority, the unhygienic and potentially hazardous meat was being transported for supply to Karachi. The operation was carried out on the directives of Sindh’s Food Minister Makhdoom Mehboob uz Zaman.

The raid was conducted by a team of the Sindh Food Authority under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner Sukkur and Deputy Director Agha Farooq. During the action at Rohri Interchange, officials recovered a large quantity of spoiled chicken meat from a passenger coach.

The confiscated 2,200kg of meat was destroyed on the spot, while the bus driver was taken into custody.

The disposal process was carried out under the supervision of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board to ensure it was handled safely.

The food minister said providing safe and quality food to the public remains a top priority for the Sindh government, adding that indiscriminate action would continue against those involved in the sale and distribution of substandard and hazardous food items.