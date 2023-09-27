Sindh forms committee to monitor industrial safety measures

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has constituted 6-member committee to ensure safety measures in factories, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Provincial home secretary will be chairman of the committee with secretaries of labour, environment, climate change and coastal development, industries, law and parliamentary affairs, Commissioner Karachi, D.G. Sindh Building Control Authority as members.

The government committee will compile a list of all factories in Karachi, government said. “It will prepare standard operating procedures (SOPs) and enforce them according to laws.

The committee will take steps to ensure public hygiene and safety measures. “It will revisit existing laws pertaining to installation, operation and registration of factories,” government said.

Safety measures will be tightened in all factories of Karachi under the orders of the Sindh High Court.

Sindh High Court on Monday while hearing Baldia factory fire implementation case summoned progress report from the chief secretary of Sindh with regard to safety measures in factories and implementation of labour laws.

“Regretfully several factories are lacking firefighting equipment,” court observed.

“There are 4000 registered factories according to the labour department report. There are contradictory reports from the labour and industries departments,” chief secretary said.

“According to the K-electric report the power utility has given 32,000 industrial connections,” Sindh chief secretary said.

“It means most of the factories are unregistered. These industrial concerns should be registered forthwith,” Justice Agha said in his remarks. “The city’s factories should be inspected again and issued certificates. Secretary Labour will be responsible of any incident after issuance of certificate,” the court warned.

“It is responsibility of the state to monitor factories and provide protection to employees,” court observed.

“We have seriously tackled the matter, hoping the Sindh government will also treat it seriously,” the judge remarked.