Sindh forms committee to curb power theft

KARACHI: The interim Sindh government on Sunday formed a committee to deal with electricity theft issues, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the interim government has formed a provincial task force under the chairmanship of the secretary of interior.

The committee includes secretary energy, power division, commissioners, DIGs, SSPs, and officials from Hesco and Sepco.

It is pertinent to mention here that the power division has initiated an unprecedented crackdown against corrupt officers to tackle power theft.

The power division stated that the operation began against the officials who were facilitating the people in power theft.

The spokesperson said that so far action was taken against 1914 corrupt officers, which includes 351 officers from LESCO, 138 officers from GEPCO, 195 officers from FESCO, 219 officers from IESCO, 314 officers from MEPCO and 299 officers from PESCO.

Furthermore, more than 2,199 cases of power theft have been brought to light different distribution companies whereas FIRs have been registered against 1,955 individuals and 21 individuals have also been arrested.