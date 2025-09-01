Sindh, Germany agree to deepen cultural, tourism cooperation

KARACHI: The newly appointed German Consul General, Thomas Eberhard Schultze, Monday called on Sindh’s Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah.

During the meeting, the provincial minister congratulated the Consul General on assuming his new responsibilities.

Both dignitaries later visited the Pakistan Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (PITHM), where they toured various sections of the institute.

The discussions focused on strengthening cultural and tourism relations between Pakistan and Germany. Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah highlighted that Pakistan and Germany share a long-standing economic and cultural partnership.

He assured that the Sindh government is committed to providing maximum facilities to German investors and tourists in the province.

Zulfiqar Ali Shah urged the need to enhance and further consolidate cultural and tourism cooperation, noting that a large number of German tourists and experts regularly visit Pakistan, especially Sindh.

He also stressed the importance of exchanges of cultural and tourism programs between the two countries.

On the occasion, Shah presented the German Consul General with traditional Sindhi gifts, including Ajrak, Sindhi cap, and a replica of the King Priest statue.

Consul General Schultze appreciated Sindh’s cultural heritage and affirmed that bilateral efforts would continue to strengthen economic, cultural, and tourism ties. He noted that cultural and tourism activities would not only bring the peoples of both countries closer but also create opportunities for mutual benefit.

The meeting was also attended by Culture Secretary Khair Muhammad Kalwar, Arts Council President Syed Ahmed Shah, and Tourism MD Fayaz Shah.