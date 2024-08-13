Sindh to get more rainfall from August 16

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast rainfall with thunderstorm in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from August 16 (Friday) with entry of the new monsoon system in the region, ARY News reported.

The weather system likely to enter in eastern parts of Sindh on August 16 and it will persist till August 19, according to the weather report.

Rain with wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Mithi, Sanghar, Matyari, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu from 15th (evening/night) to 18th August with occasional gaps.

The weather will remain partly cloudy and humid in most parts of the province, however, light rainfall is expected in Karachi, Tharparkar, Jamshoro, Thatta and Sujawal today, the Met Office said.

It is to be mentioned here that the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more monsoon rains from the 14th of August night in the country.

Met office informed that a low-pressure presently raining in northwestern parts of India is likely to move towards central parts of Pakistan carrying strong moisture from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal.