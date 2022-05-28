Sindh goods transporters increase fares by 30%

KARACHI: Following the massive hike in petroleum, the Goods Transporters Association Sindh have increased their fares by 30 per cent, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Karachi Goods Transport Association President, Rana Aslam said that the fares have been jacked up due to a massive increase in the price of diesel. The rates of tyres, spare parts and oil have also been jacked up.

The 30 per cent hike in the fares was inevitable, he said. The goods transporters have been directed to display fare lists at their respective stations with 30 per cent rise.

It is being feared that with the move of transporters, the prices of edible items including, vegetables, milk and other raw material will also increase.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways will likely increase the fares in wake of the recent hike in the fuel prices, sources told ARY News.

Sources privy to the development said the Pakistan Railways (PR) is bearing the loss of Rs20 million daily due to a rise in the price of diesel. The authorities have forwarded recommendations for the increase in fares by 15 to 20 per cent.

Earlier, the federal government surrendered before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and announced a massive hike in petrol and diesel prices up to Rs30 per litre.

While addressing a press conference, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the government decided to increase the prices of petroleum products.

The finance minister Miftah Ismail announced to hike the petrol, diesel, light diesel and kerosene oil prices up to Rs30 per litre.

