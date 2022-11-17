Sindh government, ANF to establish two drug rehab centers in the province

KARACHI: Sindh Government, in collaboration with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), has decided to launch a rehabilitation program for drug-addicted people, ARY News reported.

The Sindh government and ANF would establish two rehabilitation centres for drug-affected people across the province. Most addicts as from 15 to 35 years of age, the Sindh government said.

Chief Secretary Sindh said that most people involved in street crime are drug addicts. The government would also try to stop heroin, ICE, opium, and weed circulation within educational institutes.

The government and ANF would form a joint policy to stop drug peddling in educational institutes.

Earlier on October 17, ANF recovered over 690 kg of narcotics across the country, and arrested 24 dealers, in a country-wide crackdown against drugs.

According to ANF, over 690 kg of narcotics were seized, and 24 dealers were arrested in the last six days. A least nine vehicles, used to deliver narcotics, were captured in the country-wide crackdown, they added.

The ANF told that a total of 425 kg of narcotics was seized, and seven people were arrested, in nine operations in Rawalpindi.

The ANF conducted four operations in Sindh and recovered 122 kg of narcotics. Six operations were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) recovering 57 kg of narcotics.

