Sindh government announces aid for employees dying of COVID-19

Sindh government has announced to provide financial aid to Sindh government employees who passed away amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ARY News reported.

According to details, families of the deceased govt employees will be provided with an amount of Rs1 million. Finance Ministry Sindh has informed all relevant departments about the dispersion of financial aid.

According to statistics provided by the NCOC, over 8,600 people have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in February 2020, which includes hundreds of government employees too.

Earlier, the Sindh government had announced to hold salaries of government employees who did not get vaccinated against the COVID virus.

Earlier in January, the Sindh government had decided to launch immediate measures to vaccinate housewives against COVID-19 on a priority basis after it emerged that the vaccination ratio among them remains extremely low.

Parliamentary Secretary of Health and PPP MPA Qasim Soomro had said that COVID vaccination had been found to be extremely low among non-employed and housewives.

“Due to lack of vaccination of housewives, omicron is spreading rapidly,” he had said and added that the vaccination process would be expedited among them in order to minimize the impact of the new variant.

