Sindh cabinet reshuffle: Saeed Ghani loses local government portfolio

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a significant reshuffle in the provincial cabinet, reassigning several key ministerial portfolios, including that of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Saeed Ghani, ARY News reported.

According to the official notification, senior PPP leader Saeed Ghani has been relieved of the Local Government portfolio, which has now been entrusted to Nasir Hussain Shah.

Saeed Ghani has instead been given charge of the Labour and Social Protection Department. Nasir Hussain Shah has previously held multiple key ministries in the Sindh government.

The reshuffle also saw Jam Khan Shoro entrusted with the Planning and Development Department, a critical ministry that deals with provincial infrastructure projects and development schemes.

Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman has been moved from the Rehabilitation Department to the Food Department. In turn, Jabbar Khan, who previously managed the Food Department, has been reassigned to head the Relief Department.

In addition to changes at the ministerial level, the Sindh government also made adjustments among advisers and special assistants. Dr. Sham Sundar has been given the portfolio of Minority Affairs, Muhammad Ali Rashid has been allotted Information Science and Technology, while Sarfraz Rajar has been handed charge of the Archives Department.

Political observers note that the reshuffle comes at a time when the Sindh government is facing growing criticism over governance challenges, particularly in Karachi, where issues of sanitation, water supply, and urban planning have dominated public discourse.

The notification added that the changes were approved by the Chief Minister in consultation with the Sindh cabinet and come into effect immediately.

Also Read: Sindh cabinet approves salary hike for govt employees

In other news, the Sindh cabinet approved an increase in salaries for government employees across various pay scales for the upcoming budget 2025-26.

According to details, the Sindh cabinet sanctioned a 12 percent salary increase for employees in grades 1 to 16, while employees in grades 17 to 22 will get a 10 percent raise.

The decision aims to provide financial relief amid rising inflation and forms part of the broader provincial budgetary framework.

As per details, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of finance, presented the budget in the Sindh assembly.