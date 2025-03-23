web analytics
Sindh cancels Eidul Fitr 2025 holidays for THIS department

KARACHI: The Sindh government has cancelled Eidul Fitr 2025 holidays for the transport officials to ensure overcharge curbing.

On Friday, Sindh government announced holidays on the occasion of Eidul Fitr 2025.

According to a notification issued by the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department of Sindh government, Eidul Fitr 2025 holidays will be observed from Monday (March 31) to April 2.

According to ARY News, Sindh Minister for Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the holidays for the staff of the Transport and Mass Transit Department have been revoked to protect passengers traveling for Eid celebrations from being overcharged.

He said that the Sindh government aims to ensure a smooth travel experience for the public during Eid. Therefore, transport officials will remain on duty to facilitate commuters.

Read more: Sindh announces Eidul Fitr 2025 holidays

The transport minister urged citizens not to pay any extra fare and warned transporters against overcharging, assuring that strict action will be taken against violators.

It is worth noting that during major festivities, particularly Eidul Fitr and Eidul Adha, complaints of excessive fare charges by transporters are frequently reported.

