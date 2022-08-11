Sindh govt collects Rs 8912 taxes in July 2022

Karachi: Sindh government collected a total of Rs 8912 million in taxes in the first month of the fiscal year 2022-23, data issued by the Sindh Department of Excise and Taxation shows, ARY News reported.

According to data issued by the Department of Excise and Taxation Sindh, a total of Rs 8912 million rupees were collected as multiple taxes in July 2022. A total of Rs636.614 million Motor Vehicles tax, while Rs 7806.186 million Infrastructure Cess was collected from the province.

The Sindh government collected a total of Rs 0.016 million in Professional tax, while another Rs 0.941 million was collected in Cotton tax.

The Excise department collected Rs 0.117 million in property tax was collected in July 2022.

Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the cumulative tax collection in Sindh was satisfactory. Officers should enhance their efforts to collect more tax, the minister added.

On July 1, the CM Sindh told that the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) collected a record tax of Rs153 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22. The tax collection target for 2021-22 was Rs150 billion. The SRB exceeded the tax collection target by Rs3.5 billion, the CM told.

