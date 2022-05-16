Sindh government harrasing PTI workers: Imran Ismail

PTI leader Imran Ismail has said that the Sindh Government is harassing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, Sindh police violated Haleem Adil’s privacy during the raid at his house, ARY News reported.

Former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that Haleem Adil Sheikh is an elected opposition leader of the Sindh assembly. A raid on his house at 2 am is an effort by the Sindh Government to harass PTI workers, he added,

The tradition to summon whole leadership to London was introduced by founder MQM and is now being followed by PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, Imran said mockingly.

He said that the international trips of the incumbent government are a waste of taxpayers’ money. We will not allow anyone to delay or rig elections, he added.

The former governor of Sindh also denied news about PTI negotiating with ‘institutions’ to reach a deal. ‘Our only demand is a free and fair election,’ he added.

He said that the PML-N government would be responsible if something happened to PTI Chief Imran Khan. He said that the video recorded by Imran Khan is in a safe place, we pray to never see that video, he added.

Imran Ismail took toP PML-N vice President Maryam Nawaz and said every time she talks, it benefits our party.

He claimed that the incumbent government would announce fresh elections by the end of May.

