Sindh government, JI agree on enhanced coordination for Karachi’s local issues

KARACHI: The Sindh government and the leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi have agreed to ensure better coordination between government institutions and Town/Union Council (UC) Chairmen, ARY News reported.

A delegation led by Ameer JI Karachi, Munem Zafar, called on Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah at his office on Monday.

During the meeting, they discussed local government affairs and various issues facing the city.

The Local Government Minister directed relevant institutions to immediately address the complaints of Town and UC Chairmen.

He emphasized that improved coordination and mutual contact are essential for the prompt resolution of public grievances.

The Minister also noted that while the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) currently employs 1,800 “Kundi-men”(Valves men), there is a total requirement for 3,000 workers.

Nasir Hussain Shah instructed the Water Board to immediately hire “Kundi men” and directed the organization to consult with Town and UC Chairmen before finalizing the recruitment process.

The JI delegation included Deputy Chief Engineer Saleem Farooqi, MPA Muhammad Farooq, KMC Opposition Leader Advocate Saifuddin, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town Chairman Dr. Fawad Ahmed, and Gulberg Town Chairman Nusratullah, among others.

On the occasion, Dr. Fawad Ahmed presented a commemorative shield to the Minister.

Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) announced that it will organise the “Karachi Olympics 2026” in the city from January 21 to February 1, 2026.

Addressing a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, JI Karachi chief Monem Zafar Khan said the sports competitions will be held at both union council and town levels with the aim of highlighting Karachi as a sports city.

He said the event will feature competitions in cricket, football, table tennis, cycling, tug of war and other sports. Registration for the Karachi Olympics will begin on Thursday (January 8) and will remain open from 6pm to 11pm at designated centres, while online registration will be available round the clock.

Monem Zafar Khan said the initiative aims to provide a positive platform for youth, promote sportsmanship and bring hidden talent to the forefront. He described the event as a milestone in encouraging young people to engage in healthy activities.

“Providing a positive platform, highlighting hidden talent and promoting sportsman spirit among youth is our objective,” he said.

He added that if Jamaat-e-Islami can organise such an event while sitting in the opposition, the government should also be able to take similar initiatives.

The JI leader also strongly criticised the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM), blaming it for the destruction of Karachi. He alleged that MQM was “playing on both sides of the wicket” through political blackmail.