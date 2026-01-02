Sindh government creates over 8,000 senior posts in education department

KARACHI: The Sindh government has approved the creation of 8,049 new posts in the School Education and Literacy Department for the academic year 2026.

An official letter has been issued in this regard to the Section Officer (Secondary-I), School Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh.

According to the letter, the approved posts include positions at various administrative and academic levels.

The sanctioned strength comprises 44 posts of Chief Head Master/Head Mistress (BS-20), 593 posts of Senior Head Master/Head Mistress (BS-19), 1,444 posts of Head Master/Head Mistress (BS-18), and 5,968 posts of Head Master/Head Mistress (BS-17).

The move is part of reforms introduced by the Sindh Education Department to strengthen leadership and management in schools for the new academic year 2026.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stated that his government is setting new benchmarks in infrastructure development, energy, innovation, and environmental sustainability through strategic Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), as the province marked three major milestones with EnerTech Holding Company on Tuesday.

The ceremony organised to mark the Commercial Operations Date (COD) of the Nabisar–Vajihar Water Supply Project, the execution of the concession agreement for the NED Science & Technology Park, and the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the TP-IV Wastewater Treatment Project collectively, these projects represent investments exceeding $740 million at the CM House.

Provincial ministers, Special Assistant to CM on Investment Syed Qasim Naveed, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, CEO EnerTech Holding Co., Kuwait Mr Abdullah Al Mutairi, diplomats and others.

Speaking at a ceremony, Mr Shah said, his initiatives under the PPP framework reflect Sindh’s “firm commitment to infrastructure development, energy security, innovation, environmental sustainability, and effective public-private collaboration.”