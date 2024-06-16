Sindh Governor announces free solar panels

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has announced free solar panels for low-income families in effort to provide relief from load shedding, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Speaking to journalists here, Tessori said households consuming up to 300 units of electricity, with a rent agreement and children under 10 years old, will be provided with free solar panels.

Sindh Governor said this initiative will free citizens from the “misery of load shedding” and was made possible through the generosity of overseas Pakistanis.

He assured that the solar panels will be provided free of cost, and households can use up to 300 units of electricity without any charges. “No charges will be taken for installing solar,” he added.

Moreover, Kamran Tessori announced that ration bags would be distributed from the Governor’s House on Eid day, and 20,000 families were set to benefit. He also announced the launch of a free medical treatment and medicine programme after Eid.

Highlighting his initiatives for the Karachi citizens, he said that thousands of people have benefited from IT courses, and motorbikes were being distributed to those whose bikes were stolen.

Nearly, 8,000 students have received Laptops, and assistance has been provided to women and children, he added.

The Governor expressed his commitment to providing job opportunities for youth and announced the establishment of a Governor’s Job Portal.

After Eidul Adha, he said a free six-language course will be offered at the Governor’s House, and a program will be launched to facilitate visas and jobs for young people.