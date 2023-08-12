Sindh Governor hints at possible delay in elections

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Saturday hinted at a possible delay in holding of general elections following the dissolution of national and provincial assemblies, ARY News reported.

“It would not be a problem if elections are delayed due to constitutional requirements – the delimitation of constituencies as the Census 2023 was notified,” Sindh Governor said in a statement.

Kamran Tessori reiterated that the next general elections should be held on time according to the constitution and law, adding that all political parties were agreed on holding of elections on new census.

He also lauded the appointment of Anwarul Haq Kakar as caretaker prime minister (PM), hoping that the latter would carry out his duties effectively by taking all political parties into confidence.

Read More: Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar named caretaker prime minister

The upcoming general elections in the country will likely be delayed as the Council of Common Interest (CCI) “unanimously” approved the 2023 census.

Outgoing Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Rana Sanaullah also hinted at possible delay in holding of general elections.

“I do believe that elections will be held in November. But you asked me if there is a possibility of delay: There is a possibility of a delay but not more than a couple of months on technical grounds,” Khawaja Asif said.

When asked whether the approval of the 2023 census would result in an election delay, Khawaja Asif said: “I cannot speculate at the moment but it is a possibility. I won’t rule that out.”

On the other hand, Rana Sanaullah said that the general elections would be held in the third week of February or the first week of March after new delimitations.

Sanaullah said that fresh delimitation is a constitutional requirement. “The general elections would be held in the third week of February or the first week of March after new delimitations.”

He added that the delimitation process would be completed in December 2023.